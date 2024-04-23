Karnataka: Committee to examine CET papers, syllabus

BENGALURU: With the increasing complaints from students, lecturers and parents of out-of-syllabus questions being included in the CET held on April 18 and 19, the state government on Monday announced the formation of committees to examine the issue.

The government also announced that the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is allowing students to raise their objections to the questions till April 27, 2024.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) was conducted by the KEA for four subjects- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Over three lakh students had appeared for the exam across the state.

A statement issued by the higher education department on Monday said: “Pursuant to the exams, many complained that a number of questions from the papers were allegedly out of the syllabus of CET. Representations were also received that many questions were not from the syllabus and that this has affected the students. Demands for providing grace marks or re- conducting the exam were also made. The KEA has allows students to raise objections to the questions upto April 27. The KEA has been asked to submit a detailed report in this regard to the government.

In the meantime, the matter has been examined by the government and a committee of experts for each subject has been set up by the government to ascertain the number of questions that are out of the syllabus of CET. The expert committee has been mandated to provide its report immediately.