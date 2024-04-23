Karnataka: Dingaleshwara Swami exists poll race against Prahlad Joshi, but not from ‘Dharma Yuddha’

BENGALURU: Dingaleshwara Swami of Balehosur mutt, who had earlier filed his nomination papers to contest against Union minister Pralhad Joshi, has withdrawn his candidature. But the Damocles’ sword of ‘Lingayat honour’ continues to hang over Joshi’s head, with the seer declaring that “Dharma Yuddha will continue”.

The seer’s supporters have come to interpret this statement as the Dharma Yuddha against Joshi’s candidature. The swamiji had said he is fighting for ‘Lingayat honour’ and alleged that Joshi had dishonoured Lingayats, who were his main support base.

“I am withdrawing my candidature because of my Guruji’s word and other reasons,’’ he said, but did not shed light on the ‘other reasons’. Sources, meanwhile, said material was being prepared to slander and defame the swami. A complaint was filed with the Lokayukta, claiming that the Balehosur mutt had encroached a portion of a road, and also taken control of a public borewell.

One source said the swami’s inner circle was under great pressure from certain vested interests, who wanted him to withdraw. Some had urged the seer to relinquish his position as head of the mutt, saying he would not be able to continue in his post if he did not. BJP Dharwad district president Thippanna Majagi said, “We will not respond to these developments.

Our focus is our election, we are confident we will win. If he (swami) contests or doesn’t, it will not affect the BJP. Joshi and PM Modi have carried out many development works here.’’ Asked about Dharma Yuddha, he had said the purpose for which he had filed his candidature was salvaging ‘Lingayat honour’. Repeated attempts to contact the seer went in vain.