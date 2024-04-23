Karnataka: In BJP bastion Kodagu, a leaning towards Congress

MADIKERI: Once a BJP stronghold, Kodagu’s political stand has changed in the recent past. Public opinion and voter mood reveals a neck-and-neck fight between the two national parties.

The district has over 4.5 lakh voters. While the elite section of residents and a large number of Hindu middle-class residents wish to continue their support for BJP, minorities and backward class voters, including many tribes, have vouched to support the Congress.

Kodavas, who support the ‘nationalist’ ideology, have always favoured the BJP. Nevertheless, opinions collected across the district show a considerable number of Kodavas are in favour of Congress MLA AS Ponnanna. In South Kodagu, including Srimangala, Kutta, Gonikoppal and surrounding regions, a large population is in favour of Congress because of Ponnanna.

Many small growers too are likely to favour the Congress. “The Congress manifesto assures MSP and loan waiver, alongside implementation of the Swaminathan report. Small growers have not benefited from the BJP,” shared Harish Madappa, a grower from Srimangala. Several youngsters in South Kodagu are also fans of the local MLA.

A majority of tribes are against the BJP as they allege exploitation by the party, and show a leaning towards Ponnanna. “BJP is involved in the privatization of forests, leasing of encroached government lands to the encroachers and plans to change the Constitution. Exploitation of tribes is increasing and we hardly get justice,” said JT Kalinga, a Jenukuruba leader.