Karnataka: Texts to be sent to voters via IVRS, SMS

BENGALURU: On the background of the Lok Sabha Elections, messages will be sent on mobile phones of voters in Bengaluru through IVRS and bulk SMS, requesting them to vote without fail on April 26, said District Election Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

“A lot of steps are being taken to increase the voter turnout and several awareness programmes have already been conducted. Work is being done to create awareness among voters by formulating plans at grassroots level in the respective zones,” he said.

He also added that information on property tax payers in Bengaluru city limits which is available in the revenue department of the corporation will be used to send messages through IVRS and bulk SMS to vote without fail on April 26. Besides, specially-abled and senior citizens in the electoral roll of the city can register themselves through Saksham software for advance reservation of transport arrangements. They can register for the same on the Saksham software till 5 pm on April 24.