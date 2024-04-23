Karnataka: Youth assaulted for giving lift to female classmate

BELAGAVI: An incident of attack on college students by a group of people which took place on April 18 in Belagavi has come to light lately. A group of unknown youth had allegedly attacked a college student of Hindu community for taking his classmate, a girl from another community, on his two-wheeler. The Belagavi police have arrested seven persons in connection with this case.

The girl, a student studying in BA first year at Lingaraj College, Belagavi, has lodged a complaint at APMC police station for attacking his friend from another community. In a complaint, she said that she has a male friend of Hindu community in the college. Her family as well as the parents of her friend know about each other. The boy had given a lift to her friend to the college on his two-wheeler as per her request. After the classes got finished, he was supposed to give a lift to leave her to her house.

When both were leaving for home from the college, a group of youth who came in a car stopped them on the road. They questioned him about why he was carrying a Muslim girl on his bike. They both tried to tell each other that they are friends and their family knows about them. The group, which was not ready to listen to them, attacked the youth and used filthy words against them. They threatened to kill the boy if he met the girl again and escaped from there.