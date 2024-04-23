Need to take up Mekedatu reservoir project unitedly: CN Manjunath

How’s the response to your campaign?

There is a positive response. I am touring all eight assembly constituencies, including three urban segments. People are welcoming me. They are expressing their love and affection.

Had you ever thought of plunging into politics?

Not even in my dreams. I was busy with my posts. But soon after retirement, a lot of felicitations happened at various places where people started stressing that I should join politics as they felt I had brought changes at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.

Why on a BJP ticket?

Choosing the constituency and party were done by the high commands of both parties. It was not my decision.

What similarities do you see as a candidate of a political party and a medical practitioner?

I was surrounded by patients and am now surrounded by people. Both are people-centric jobs and involves listening to their woes.

Did you get any advice by your father-in-law?

I could not have a one-to-one discussion with him. He or HD Kumaraswamy or HD Revanna, every one is campaigning in different constituencies. I don’t believe in criticising people right from the beginning. I only stress on work done by BJP and JDS, and don’t indulge in any personal attacks.

What can people expect from you if you get elected?

Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency has water woes. Mekedatu reservoir construction can resolve this issue, and it has to be done unitedly. Ultimately, the state has to benefit. Sericulture is the major occupation in Ramanagara, Channapatna and Magadi, we need to make it internationally competitive by adopting modern technology. In case of cocoon prices falling, we need to help them with minimum support price. We need to take up urban pockets under the Smart City project.

In India, 13 per cent of deaths are due to road accidents, one of the reasons is lack of trauma care centres in many places, I want to raise this issue so that one can get treatment in the golden hour. There is a need to fastrack Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences campus at Ramanagara. The Ayushman Bharat health scheme has to be strengthened further, and we need to take up price revision with private hospitals not taking this card. This has put a strain on government institutions.