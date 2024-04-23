Neha was stabbed 14 times, lost life in 58 seconds

BENGALURU: The postmortem report of Neha Hiremath, who was brutally stabbed to death on her college campus on April 18, has revealed some chilling details. There were 14 stab injuries on her body and she died just 58 seconds after the attack as she lost copious amounts of blood.

Sources at the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, where Neha was taken after the attack, said the victim had no pulse when she was brought to the hospital. “The stab marks were found in the neck and heart regions. There were also wounds on the back. In total, 14 wounds were found, of which the deepest was in the neck at 2 inch. The girl lost her life just 58 seconds after the attack as the stab wounds ruptured her neck region cutting off the air pipes and blood circulation,” the sources said.

On April 18, murder accused Fayaz, who is a former classmate of Neha, entered BVB College with a knife. He waited for Neha and when she came out of the exam hall, he stabbed her repeatedly and brutally. It's said that Fayaz told the police that he wanted to talk to her, and when she refused he stabbed her.

On Monday, Nehal’s family organised the third-day ritual at their house and grave, assisted by Lingayat seers.

Dharwad district in-charge minister Santosh Lad alleged in Hubballi that whenever there is an involvement of Muslims in a crime case, it is a festival time for BJP. He said the BJP is politicising the Neha murder case.

BJP members staged protests in many places in Hubballi and Dharwad. Muslim organisations and college students too held separate protests and marches in Hubballi condemning Neha.

Hindu blood in Congress’ ‘chombu’, says Ashoka

Tumakuru: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Monday said the ‘chombu’ the Congress has been referring to, has been filled with the blood of Hindus, as there was no value for the blood of the majority community in the Congress government. While taking part in a protest against the murder of Hubballi student Neha Hiremath, Ashoka alleged that whenever Congress came to power in the state, the crime rate spiked. “We have also been telling the people that the Congress is a danger to the state,” he said.