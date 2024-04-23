NGO supplies 50,000l of water in tanks to slums in North Bengaluru

BENGALURU: ‘Active Bengaluru’, a non-profit organisation, has come as a saviour to the residents of several slums in the city this summer. The organisation is supplying water to these residents to tide over this harsh summer.

‘Active Bengaluru’ is supplying 50,000 litres of water at the doorsteps of the residents of slums in North Bengaluru, including in areas like Thanisandra, Hegde Nagar, and Saraipalya, every alternate day.

Like other parts of the city, close to 6,000 public borewells in these areas have gone dry this year. Members of ‘Active Bengaluru’ supply water in four water tanks (2,500-litre capacity each) mounted on mini-tempos.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Tauseef Ahmed, a volunteer with ‘Active Bengaluru’, said, “Under ‘Project Zam Zam’, the slum population in North Bengaluru is being supplied water free of charge. The project began in March, and till date, over 12 lakh litres of borewell water has been supplied. The residents of these slums are prone to infection. Lack of water could cause dehydration in residents. Hence, we took up this initiative.”

“The water is collected from good Samaritans from their borewells, and the same is then supplied to the slums. The residents have been told to call the emergency number of the NGO to place a request. Based on the number of calls received from an area, a vehicle is sent. In each tank, about four taps are fixed, and residents are asked to come in a queue and collect water,” said another member of ‘Active Bengaluru’.

“The NGO mostly deals with policy issues, women’s empowerment, health, and education. Shortage of water directly impacts the health and education of children. We decided to do our bit to address the same and joined hands to supply water to the needy,” said another member of the organisation.