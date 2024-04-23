To up voter turnout, tourist spots in Mysuru to be shut

MYSURU: With campaigning gaining momentum in Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, the election authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a robust voter-turnout on April 26.
In a proactive move, the authorities have decided to shut tourist spots, including the renowned Mysuru zoo and Karanji Lake, in the constituency on polling day to encourage people to take part in the festival of democracy without fail.
Accordingly, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as Mysuru zoo, has announced that the zoo and Karanji Lake will remain closed for the public on April 26.
This decision, though aimed at preventing a dip in voter turnout due to holiday distractions, also underscores the significance of every vote in shaping the region’s future.
The city’s hospitality sector has also taken measures to incentivise voting. Hotels and restaurants in Mysuru have come together to offer discounts and special packages for voters who visit them after exercising their franchise. This initiative not only adds a festive touch to the civic duty of voting, but also encourages people to engage in the election process actively.
‘Goal is to ensure a free and fair election’
Ranganath, a resident of Vishveshwaranagar, said, “It’s heartening to see the authorities and businesses coming together to promote voter turnout. Closure of tourist spots and offering discounts not only help in increasing voter turnout, but also highlights the importance of our participation in shaping the future of our city.”
Meanwhile an official from the SVEEP committee said, “Our goal is to ensure a high voter turnout and a free and fair election. We are holding discussions with all stakeholders on possible ways to increase voter turnout. By closing tourist spots, we aim to create an environment where every citizen feels empowered to exercise their democratic right.”