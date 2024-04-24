1,01,27,869 voters in four Bengaluru Lok Sabha constituencies

BENGALURU: The number of voters in Bengaluru has crossed the one-crore mark for the first time. District election officer and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief commissioner Tushar Girinath said on Tuesday that there are 1,01,27,869 voters in Bengaluru South, North, Central and Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituencies.

In the Assembly elections held in 2023, Bengaluru had 97,13,349 voters. Addressing reporters on the preparations being made for the Lok Sabha elections in the city, Girinath said 8,984 polling booths have been set up. There are 31,173 specially-abled voters, 1,60,232 young voters, 1,665 service voters, and 2,158 NRI voters.

He said 102 checkposts have been set up in the city. In all, 28 mustering centres have been set up. Stating that there are 8,984 polling booths in the BBMP limits, he said 2,003 of them have been considered as critical, 253 as hyper sensitive and 30 as expenditure-sensitive booths. Fifty percent of the polling booths (4,492) have been provided with the webcasting system. In all, 305 micro-observers have been deployed.

140 ‘Sakhi’ booths to be set up for women

Girinath said 11,793 personnel from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and non-CAPF teams will be deployed in sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths. Similarly, 43,123 polling officers will be deployed.

He said differently-abled and senior citizens can register their names for transport through Saksham software. Messages will be sent to mobile phones to vote without fail on April 26.

The commissioner said 140 ‘Sakhi’ or ‘Pink’ booths, exclusively for women voters, will be set up. Twenty-eight booths for specially-abled voters will be set up across Bengaluru. To attract young voters, 28 youth stations will be set up, he added.

Bengaluru city police commissioner B Dayananda, special commissioner of election division Selvamani, MCC nodal officer Munish Maudgil, general observers, election expenditure observers, and other election officials were present.