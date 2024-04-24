As minister with many depts, I’ve worked with people here: Govind Karjol

This is the first LS polls of your career...

People of the country have decided that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only able candidate who can govern the country ably. After Indira Gandhi, I have never seen such elections.

The charge of you being an outsider to Chitradurga is used against you...

The Congress leadership tried to spread the term outsider and insider against me. When Indira Gandhi lost at Raebareli, she came to Chikkamagaluru and won. Siddaramaiah lost Chamundeshwari and won with a narrow margin in Badami. Were they not outsiders? I am from North Karnataka and contesting from central Karnataka. I have relatives here. Chandrappa who comes from Chitradurga does not have any relatives here and he is the real outsider.

What is your idea of development of Chitradurga?

Chitradurga is ideal to become the economic hub of the state. An airport should be built as it will help bring mega industries that are looking at tier 2 and 3 cities. I will also work for connecting Tumakuru to Davanagere and Almatti to Chitradurga through Railways. Youth should be trained in professional skills. Steps will be taken to bring in industries to reduce migration of people.

How are you supporting the Upper Bhadra Project?

It was the BJP government led by former CM BS Yediyurappa that pumped in a good amount of funds for the project. When I was water resources minister, I allocated Rs 4,800 crore. The present government is not showing any interest. After I get elected, I will bring in the Rs 5,300 crore announced by the Centre. Siddaramaiah as CM didn’t allocate much funds for the project from 2013 to 2018.

Has your appeal increased in Chitradurga?

There were differences when I came here. But people have been receiving me well. I am confident of winning with a big margin.

The allegation is that BJP MPs from the state did not speak to Modi and didn’t work for Karnataka...

The PM doesn’t have a lot of free time. As an MP, you should give your proposal in writing to the PM, after which you get funds. Our MPs have spoken well and submitted proposals that has led to thousands of crores rupees being given to the state.