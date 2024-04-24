Bengaluru under security cover for polling

BENGALURU: The city police have made elaborate security arrangements for the voting process of the 18th Lok Sabha elections. More than 13,000 policemen are being deployed across the city where polling would be held. Along with the city police, additional personnel from the central police forces are also being deployed. The police department has identified 1,737 booths as ‘critical booths’ and more personnel will be deployed in these areas. The polling will be held on Friday.

Sharing details on the security arrangements, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters, “We have five Lok Sabha constituencies were 8,088 polling booths are located. Out of these, 1,737 have been identified as ‘critical booths’. We have 416 sector mobiles, 118 supervisory mobiles that are manned by police inspectors and 52 ACP-level sub-divisional supervisory mobiles.

The entire police force of Bengaluru city is being deployed for the election process. In addition, we have nearly 4,000 home guards, 11 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 14 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 40 City Armed Reserve (CAR) platoons,” he said. The police have also set up 103 check-posts. As many as 91 flying squads (FSTs) will patrol round the clock.

Action has been taken against all rowdy sheeters. Externment and security proceedings have been initiated against them. Nearly 7,533 arms have been deposited in all police stations. As per guidelines of the Election Commission, Section 144 will be in force from 6 pm on April 24 to midnight of April 26.

No sale of liquor from this evening

As prohibitory orders will come into effect from Wednesday evening, there will be no sale of liquor across the city from 6 pm till Friday midnight. All bars, pubs and MRP outlets will be closed till Friday.