BJP's Mysuru candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar wraps up campaign with roadshow in Kodagu
MADIKERI: A grand roadshow promoting Yaduveer Wadiyar, the BJP candidate for the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, which includes Kodagu, was held at Virajpet on Wednesday. Hundreds of BJP workers took part in the rally on the last day of campaigning.
The road show started off with the traditional ‘chande’ performance and flowers were showered on Yaduveer. After offering puja at Dakshina Mariyamma Temple, the road show continued across the town limits. A ‘chande’ team of women also joined the road show. Meanwhile, former Olympian Kootanda Poonacha joined the BJP during the event.
Addressing the gathering, Yaduveer said, “The central government’s pro-people schemes and the concept of developed India will lead the party towards victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s developed India notion is known globally. He has contributed a lot through building a sustainable economy, Digital India, self-reliance in the defence sector, use of technology in the agriculture sector, market for indigenous products, Make in India, etc.” He urged the voters to press the ‘lotus’ button and reelect Modi.
Noted Kannada film actor Tara was spotted campaigning for Yaduveer during the roadshow. Former MLA KG Bopaiah urged the voters to support BJP for a ‘better future’ and help the candidate win by a large margin. Several BJP leaders from across the district took part in the road show.