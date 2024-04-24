BJP's Mysuru candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar wraps up campaign with roadshow in Kodagu

MADIKERI: A grand roadshow promoting Yaduveer Wadiyar, the BJP candidate for the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, which includes Kodagu, was held at Virajpet on Wednesday. Hundreds of BJP workers took part in the rally on the last day of campaigning.

The road show started off with the traditional ‘chande’ performance and flowers were showered on Yaduveer. After offering puja at Dakshina Mariyamma Temple, the road show continued across the town limits. A ‘chande’ team of women also joined the road show. Meanwhile, former Olympian Kootanda Poonacha joined the BJP during the event.