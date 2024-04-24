Elephant herd rescued from a private lake inside an estate in Kodagu

MADIKERI: A herd of wild elephants were rescued from a private lake in Kodagu. The incident was reported from Kumturu village near Srimangala of South Kodagu. Meanwhile, in another incident, commuters on Madikeri-Mysuru highway were panic-stricken after a wild elephant came charging at them.

During midnight hours on Tuesday, a herd of 12 elephants barged into an estate owned by coffee grower Bachangada Deepak. After raiding crops, the herd visited the massive lake located inside the estate. After quenching their thirst, the herd got into the lake to take a dip. During wee hours on Wednesday, the herd planned to leave for the forest even as the adults in the herd easily made their way out of the lake. However, four elephants in the herd including an elephant calf could not make it out of the lake due to its increased depth and slippery edges.

As dawn broke, the elephants stuck in the lake panicked even as their cries reached the skies. The villagers and estate owners alerted the foresters and the spot was visited by Thithimathi Range foresters. Earthmovers were summoned to the spot even as a pathway was dug out on one side of the lake. The elephants then climbed up the pathway and rejoined the other elephants in the herd, which were waiting little ahead from the incident spot.

In another incident, commuters on Madikeri-Mysuru highway were panic stricken after they spotted a lone elephant right in the middle of the road. The enraged elephant came charging at the commuters even as bikers escaped from the attack. The tusker then broke open a gate of a private estate nearby and rushed into the plantation.