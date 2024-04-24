I believe in Rajadharma to take everyone along: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family and now BJP candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, delved into his political journey, personal values, vision for Mysuru, and plans for inclusive development. In an insightful conversation with K Shiva Kumar and K K Karthik, he says he had done some groundwork before taking the poll plunge.

Your father was a Congress MP for four terms, but you decided to contest on a BJP ticket. It was speculated that even Congress approached you with a ticket, what made you choose BJP?

My father was a four-time MP, but had lost once each on BJP and Congress tickets as well. However, it was a personal decision to choose the BJP as per my values, principles and vision for the country. I admire Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformative leadership.

This election has been labelled as a fight between a royal family member and a commoner. How do you address this narrative or disprove it?

I don’t want to disprove anything. I am not hiding my background. My family has done very good work, the idea of monarchy in India is different. It is rajadharma here and the principles are very authentic for leadership. We will take these principles forward with the current democratic institution in a positive way. Even I am a common man in front of the Constitution and law. Narratives are set but I think people know these things.

Cutting across caste lines, people had elected a royal family member, but Srikanatadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar had once lost on a BJP ticket. Will this be a hindrance to you?

There is no hindrance, and there were many factors that made Srikantadatta Wadiyar lose that election. There are no such factors now. The outreach by the PM and central leadership is tremendous. They have given many schemes for OBCs and Dalits, for job aspirants and job creators as well, making people self-reliant. BJP is looking at everyone equally and bringing everyone together to facilitate a better India.