I believe in Rajadharma to take everyone along: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family and now BJP candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, delved into his political journey, personal values, vision for Mysuru, and plans for inclusive development. In an insightful conversation with K Shiva Kumar and K K Karthik, he says he had done some groundwork before taking the poll plunge.
Your father was a Congress MP for four terms, but you decided to contest on a BJP ticket. It was speculated that even Congress approached you with a ticket, what made you choose BJP?
My father was a four-time MP, but had lost once each on BJP and Congress tickets as well. However, it was a personal decision to choose the BJP as per my values, principles and vision for the country. I admire Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformative leadership.
This election has been labelled as a fight between a royal family member and a commoner. How do you address this narrative or disprove it?
I don’t want to disprove anything. I am not hiding my background. My family has done very good work, the idea of monarchy in India is different. It is rajadharma here and the principles are very authentic for leadership. We will take these principles forward with the current democratic institution in a positive way. Even I am a common man in front of the Constitution and law. Narratives are set but I think people know these things.
Cutting across caste lines, people had elected a royal family member, but Srikanatadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar had once lost on a BJP ticket. Will this be a hindrance to you?
There is no hindrance, and there were many factors that made Srikantadatta Wadiyar lose that election. There are no such factors now. The outreach by the PM and central leadership is tremendous. They have given many schemes for OBCs and Dalits, for job aspirants and job creators as well, making people self-reliant. BJP is looking at everyone equally and bringing everyone together to facilitate a better India.
How do you counter opposition alliances, like Vokkaliga support for Congress?
I believe we are all living together in one society, one state and one country, but in an individual capacity. Everyone has their own community, culture and traditions. I am reaching out to everyone, irrespective of caste or religion. I have met the Bishop of Mysuru, Sir Khazi and seers of all mutts.
Your family has been vocal about heritage conservation. Will you continue this?
A That will always be my priority. I will hear from stakeholders and discuss current ownership, and also proceed with restoration so that the future generation utilizes it in the right way.
If elected, what is your vision for Mysuru, and what can you offer Mysuru-Kodagu?
Organic development is the key word. Both Mysuru and Kodagu are primarily dependent on agriculture and tourism. Rice, ragi in Mysuru and coffee in Kodagu, have to be given the right pushes. I will ensure the Prime Minister’s vision of doubling the income of farmers, and focus on improving alternative farming. I will strengthen tourism in Mysuru and Kodagu, which has great potential.
There is not much investment happening in Mysuru...
Industries need a big push in Mysuru and are in need of consistent economic drivers. Industries in Mysuru have good potential. I will work on setting up sustainable industries and in terms of IT, we can be a supporting pillar to Bengaluru and ease its stress by setting up similar infrastructure here. Focus should be on food tech, cybersecurity, agritech that can attract and strengthen economic drivers.
Concerns about accessibility have been raised. How will you address these perceptions?
I have already established an office. There are government facilities in Mysuru and Kodagu for people to contact me, where I will be accessible. I will have good staff, and certainly see to it that the MP’s office addresses their grievances.