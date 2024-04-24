Karnataka: Blue Origin mission to promote space accessibility

BENGALURU: The US-based Space Exploration & Research Agency (SERA) announced a partnership with Blue Origin to develop a human spaceflight program for citizens of nations who have historically lacked access to space. The program will provide the opportunity for regular citizens from around the world to become astronauts and participate in space science. The inaugural flight for the Blue Origin New Shepard mission has reserved all six seats, one of which could be for India.

In line with the mission’s objective, five of the seats will be allocated to five partner nations who have either never had an astronaut or very few. The sixth seat will be open to a person of any nation. The company will be collaborating with National Space Agencies and regional research institutions to support the mission and develop the science experiment payloads onboard the flight. Partner nations will be announced over the coming months.