Karnataka HC permits serving of free food to voters

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday permitted Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association and its members to serve complementary food to those who show proof of voting on April 26, election day, subject to the condition that they don’t violate the model code of conduct.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order, permitting the petitioner association and its members to distribute complementary food, after hearing the petition filed by the association and two other hoteliers.

Advocate K Satish argued that the petitioners have decided to provide free food to those who cast their votes in the Lok Sabha election, to enhance voting rate and encourage people to vote. A representation dated April 10 and 19 was submitted to the returning officer, seeking permission. However, they were not considered, so they moved court, he argued.

The court made it clear that the hotel associations or hoteliers should not proclaim or claim any credit for themselves or on behalf of political parties for providing complementary food or at concessional rate to encourage voting. The hoteliers should not receive any contribution from any politician or political party leader associated with the Parliament election. If they claim any such benefit either through the press or media, they are liable to be prosecuted for violation of the model code of conduct, the court noted.