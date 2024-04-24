Karnataka: IPS officer assaults family for using water

BELAGAVI: An FIR has been registered against IPS officer Ravindra Gadadi (who is a native of Belagavi) and 13 others for assaulting a family and threatening to kill them for using the water from an open well meant for the public at Aigali village of Athani taluk.

The FIR has been registered against a total 14 people in which accused number one is IPS officer Ravindra Gadadi. There are allegations against them for assaulting the couple and their son by these accused over silly reasons.

A complaint lodged by Nakusha Saidappa Gadade (37), resident of Aigalli village, stated her family was constructing a house in the village. Since water was required for the work, they were using the contaminated water from the open well meant for the public from their area. However, the accused Ravindra Gadadi and others had closed the open well by tying a shade net over the open well so that the water cannot be fetched from the well.

However, the gram panchayat had removed the shed net and allowed the family to use the water, after she had approached Gram Panchayat.

Unable to digest this, all the accused plotted a plan and reached the house of Nakusha Saidappa Gadade on May 14 noon.

They assaulted Nakusha, her husband Saidappa Gadade and son Rajendra Gadade, insulted them using filthy language and threatened to kill them.

The accused have also misbehaved with the women, mentions the FIR. The police have registered the FIR with Aigali police station. Police have started an investigation into the matter.