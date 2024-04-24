Karnataka: Shiv Sena (UBT) extends support to Congress in Chikkodi

BELAGAVI: With the clash in Chikkodi Parliamentary constituency between the Congress and the BJP expected to be a close one, both parties are leaving no stone unturned to attract voters as the D-day nears. The segment goes to polls on May 7.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) extended its support to Chikkodi Congress candidate Priyanka Jarkiholi. The constituency, which has eight Assembly segments, is located along the state’s border with Maharashtra and has a large number of Marathi population.

Political experts feel that the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s support to Priyanka would help the Congress get a large chunk of Marathi votes. Congress leaders Vivek Jatti and Manzur Samsher met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vaibhav Ungale at Kurundwad, near Chikkodi on Tuesday.

Ungale assured them that his party would extend complete support to the Congress in Chikkodi. He said that he would take up campaigns in many areas of the constituency bordering Maharashtra in support of Priyanka in the next few days.

A large number of Marathi voters from the constituency have been supporting the BJP for a long time and it helped the sitting MP Annasaheb Jolle win the 2019 polls against the Congress. The Shiv Sena had remained neutral in the last election.