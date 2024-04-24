Karnataka: Transporters to operate after noon on polling day

BENGALURU: To discourage people from heading out of the city to tourist destinations, religious places or their home towns on polling day (April 26), District Election Officer Tushar Girinath requested transport operators to offer services only after noon when citizens would have cast their votes.

Girinath, who is also BBMP chief commissioner, held a meeting with representatives of maxi cab, stage carriage, contract carriage operators and others in the transport sector on Monday.

As polling day falls on a Friday, there are chances that many Bengalureans might plan an extended weekend holiday to go out of the city. To improve the voting percentage, transport operators have been urged to operate vehicles only after citizens have exercised their franchise, Transport Commissioner Yogesh A M said in a statement on Tuesday.

Yogesh said transport operators and representatives of transport associations have responded positively to the demand. He urged the transport operators to inform their passengers that services will be available only after noon on April 26.