Rise above emotions on Mekedatu, says Annamalai

MANGALURU: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday said people of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu should rise above emotions and work for the betterment of both states on the Mekedatu project and Cauvery water sharing.

“100 percent, there is (water) problem in Karnataka and there is no dispute about it. Water is an issue in Bengaluru. But that is because of Congress misgovernance. Today, we need to rise above emotions and think about the welfare of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The Mekedatu dam project will take its course as per rules. There is Cauvery Water Management Authority which will decide after considering all aspects,” he said.

The Mekedatu project is a contentious issue between the two states, and the DMK manifesto for the Lok Sabha election said the party will not allow the project to happen.