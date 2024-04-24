Students say mass copying at Karnataka State Open University Bengaluru centre

BENGALURU: Final year students of MA in Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ) of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) have alleged negligence on the part of university officials in conducting the annual exams.

With zero invigilation and carelessness on the part of the officials, the students were seen copying openly and using mobile phones while writing their exams between April 16 and 24.

Around 15 MCJ students, who wrote their exams at Bangalore 1 Centre (Siddaganga College in Laggere), said no charts related to their exams were displayed at the centre. They had no information about the classrooms and the seating arrangements made. The invigilator left the examination centre after distributing question papers and answer sheets. He only came back close to the examination deadline to collect the answer sheets.

A student said on the first day, many were confused as they had no information on the arrangements made for them at the centre. However, by the fourth exam, everyone started using their mobile phones at the centre and also exchanged answer sheets. ”Our exams were held on the first floor, the woman invigilator used to leave the hall to take care of her baby, who we often heard crying,” the student said.