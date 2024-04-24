Voters know why I lost earlier, they will support me this time: BN Chandrappa

With a lot of aspirants willing to contest from here, was it hard to get the party ticket?

There was no problem in getting the ticket and I didn’t lobby for it. Considering my past experience as an MP, the party chose me. But in the meantime, a lot of misinformation was spread about me, but finally, the high command allowed me to contest. In the final list, KPCC too sent a single name.

On what basis are you requesting for votes?

My connection with voters is not new. Though I was defeated, I have been in contact with them. I never lost touch and worked for the party. Now, I want to work more. Voters know why I lost and are supporting me in a big way this time.

What are the projects you want to complete if elected as MP?

My priority will be to complete the Upper Bhadra Project, which will help economic development of farmers, who are suffering from perennial drought. Will also work on the Tumakuru-Davanagere railway line. This will help in industrialising Chitradurga district. Bringing in best healthcare facilities by setting up a superspeciality hospital and starting Kendriya Vidyalayas are my other aims.

You are termed an outsider and party workers wanted the ticket for the local candidate?

Congress had many aspirants. I am not an outsider. I have been staying here since 2014 and my hometown is Tarikere, next to Sanehalli. The opposition party tried to portray me as from Mudigere.

You were also portrayed as non-Madiga ?

It is sad that people from my community alleged that I am not a Madiga. I have provided my school certificate, which clearly shows that fact. But I am a universal human being who works on the lines of Kuvempu, Narayanaguru, Kanakadasaru, Basavanna and others.

Is there a Modi wave here?

I have not seen any Modi wave here. The Prime Minister is making false allegations and trying to divert the attention of the public from actual issues. In fact, the five guarantees implemented by the state government that are working in favour of Congress. I am going to win with a big margin.