After Shah cancels Tumakuru rally, miffed Kadugollas turn to Congress in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally for backward classes at Kibbanahalli Cross in Tumakuru Lok Sabha constituency, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, was cancelled. He was to campaign for party candidate V Somanna. In 2019, Shah had taken part in the roadshow for sitting MP G S Basavaraju on the last day of the campaign. This time, though preparations were made, the rally was cancelled due to paucity of time, according to sources. “We don’t know why Shah’s rally was cancelled as the decision was made in New Delhi,” said a BJP leader.

After his roadshow in Bengaluru, Shah left for Kerala where he campaigned for the party’s Alappuzha Lok Sabha candidate Shobha Surendran, on Wednesday. Shah has taken on the challenge to defeat senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, said to be Rahul Gandhi’s Man Friday. Alappuzha also goes to polls on Friday.

Back in Tumakuru, a section of Backward Class community members, especially Kadugollas, felt let down as they had expected Shah to commit the ST tag for the community, as promised by former PM HD Deve Gowda.

A group of community leaders held a press conference in Tumakuru on Wednesday and extended their support to the Congress. “We didn’t expect it from Deve Gowda, but expected Amit Shah to make an announcement with regard to the ST tag,” said director of Kadugolla Welfare Association DT Sampath Kumar of Maddanakunte in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district.

Karnataka Rajya Kadugolla Budakattu Mahasabha president Dr Doddamallaiah claimed that the community has traditionally backed the Congress.