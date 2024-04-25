After Shah cancels Tumakuru rally, miffed Kadugollas turn to Congress in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally for backward classes at Kibbanahalli Cross in Tumakuru Lok Sabha constituency, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, was cancelled. He was to campaign for party candidate V Somanna. In 2019, Shah had taken part in the roadshow for sitting MP G S Basavaraju on the last day of the campaign. This time, though preparations were made, the rally was cancelled due to paucity of time, according to sources. “We don’t know why Shah’s rally was cancelled as the decision was made in New Delhi,” said a BJP leader.
After his roadshow in Bengaluru, Shah left for Kerala where he campaigned for the party’s Alappuzha Lok Sabha candidate Shobha Surendran, on Wednesday. Shah has taken on the challenge to defeat senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, said to be Rahul Gandhi’s Man Friday. Alappuzha also goes to polls on Friday.
Back in Tumakuru, a section of Backward Class community members, especially Kadugollas, felt let down as they had expected Shah to commit the ST tag for the community, as promised by former PM HD Deve Gowda.
A group of community leaders held a press conference in Tumakuru on Wednesday and extended their support to the Congress. “We didn’t expect it from Deve Gowda, but expected Amit Shah to make an announcement with regard to the ST tag,” said director of Kadugolla Welfare Association DT Sampath Kumar of Maddanakunte in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district.
Karnataka Rajya Kadugolla Budakattu Mahasabha president Dr Doddamallaiah claimed that the community has traditionally backed the Congress.
“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, through a cabinet decision in 2014, recommended ST quota for Kadugollas. He had also given us recognition by including including ‘Kadu Golla’ and ‘Hatti Golla’, as it was mentioned as ‘Golla’ earlier in the caste list,” said Harogere Maranna, general secretary of the association.
Another leader from the community, Rajanna, had extended support to the BJP a few days ago, expecting Amit Shah to hold the rally. He had also organised the community members for the event.
The community has a presence in 38 taluks of 11 districts in central Karnataka, including Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Hassan. Their population is roughly estimated at 6-7 lakh, and they mostly live as a community in 1,264 hamlets (hattis).