BJP the new East India Company, divide and rule in its DNA: Randeep Singh Surjewala

HUBBALLI: In a scathing attack on BJP, AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday termed the saffron party as the new East India Company and charged that duplicity, diversionary tactics and divide and rule are in the DNA of that party.

Talking to the media here, he hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his controversial remarks on the Congress manifesto and minority Muslims. He said that since Modi does not have anything to say n his 10 years in office, he is now harping on Hindu-Muslim issues and creating a divide in society, which is deceitful.

“Modi came to power in 2014 riding on hope and vision, but he is now spreading hatred and is restricted to television. He (Modi) himself projected as a commoner’s prime minister, but has turned into a Paridhan Mantri, who changes his attire every now and then. He has lowered the prestige of the prime minister’s office, which is highly regrettable,” he said.

A systematic attack is going on against the Constitutions and the BJP government is conspiring to snatch the voting rights, reservation and other fundamental rights of the people, he alleged.

Reservations for SC/STs and OBCs are at stake because the BJP government has allowed lateral entry at the joint secretary level in the central government posts, sold around 70 public sector undertakings and not filled 30 lakh vacant posts. Officials, who are in the reservation category, have lost the opportunity to reach higher levels, he said.

Accusing the Modi government of cheating Karnataka by not releasing necessary funds, including drought relief, he said the Modi government is seeking revenge with the people of the state for electing the Congress government and not BJP’s.