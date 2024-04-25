Congress workers in Karnataka slam I-T raids on Suresh’s aide

BENGALURU: Congress workers staged a protest against the BJP and the Union government after IT raids were conducted on the residences of Congress candidate and incumbent MP DK Suresh’s aide on Wednesday. The IT raids were conducted on Gangadhar, a former Councillor and an associate of Suresh.

Speaking to reporters during a campaign rally at Kanakapura on Wednesday, DyCM and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said the IT Department is conducting raids on Congress workers deliberately to prevent them from election campaigning. “Aren’t the BJP and JDS candidates distributing money? Why are there no raids on them? The IT Department is ready with a list of people to target and they are going by that,” he alleged.

Further Shivakumar alleged that officials are putting pressure on contractors to attribute the money they found on them to DK Suresh. Shivakumar alleged that they raided the house of DK Suresh’s driver and manhandled his wife and children during their raid. “The IT Department could not find any cash in any of the raids on our party workers. This is a deliberate ploy to obstruct our election campaign. They are specifically targeting Bengaluru Rural fearing election loss,” he added. The IT raids were also carried out on Gottigere Block Congress president Sridhar, Suresh’s personal secretary Sujay, Chandru, Lakshman, and Babu.