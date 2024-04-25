Final randomisation of poll officers gets done in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The final randomisation of polling officials for the Lok Sabha elections was conducted by District Election Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday in the presence of general observers. With Bengaluru’s three Lok Sabha constituencies going for voting on April 26, vulnerable and critical polling stations were randomised.

Three Lok Sabha constituencies - Bangalore Central, North and South -- comes under the jurisdiction of the DEO - Bengaluru Urban. In all, 24 assembly constituencies come under the three LS constituencies while Yelahanka assembly constituency falls under the Chikkaballapur LS seat and RR Nagar, Anekal and Bengaluru South assembly segments coming under Bangalore Rural LS constituency.

As many as 43,123 polling officers/staff have been deployed. Besides, 385 micro observers were assigned for 305 vulnerable and critical polling stations and they were also randomised, said Girinath, adding that polling officers, who have been assigned election duty, have been given training on the election process in their respective assembly constituencies.

On Thursday, all staff will go to the mustering centres at 9.30 am, collect materials and proceed to the polling booths, said Girinath.