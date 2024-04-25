Five-day heat alert in parts of Karnataka from April 25

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave alert for most parts of Karnataka for five days from Thursday and has advised people to avoid venturing out between 11am and 4pm.

It has issued hot and humid weather along with heat wave conditions during the period for most parts of India, including Konkan and Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The department has also issued an orange alert for Karnataka -- high mercury levels and increased likelihood of heat-related illness among those who get exposed to the scorching sun for long. Health concern alerts for vulnerable people have also been issued.

Director-in-charge of IMD Bengaluru N Puviarasan said the heat wave alert will be issued when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius or when the temperature of a particular district is 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

The heat wave alert and warning have been issued for Vijayapura, Yadgir, Koppal, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Belagavi, Gadag and Davanagere districts, he said.

Karnataka to be hot, humid till April 28

Puviarasan said hot and humid conditions will prevail over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts from April 24 to 28. Overall, there will be a rise in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius across the state in the next five days.

Another official from IMD said though the department has not issued the heat wave alert for Bengaluru urban and rural districts, it has forecast an increase in maximum temperatures. Hot and humid conditions will also prevail over the state capital. Puviarasan said regular weather updates are provided to election officials to ensure proper preparations for polling.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena said special arrangements have been made in places where temperature is rising. Special medical kits have been sent to all polling booths for staffers and voters. Arrangements have been made to help those affected by sunstroke and dehydration. All booths will have health officers and ambulances, he added.