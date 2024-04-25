II PUC Exam-2 to start from April 29 in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Second PUC Exam-2 is scheduled to take place from April 29 to May 16, with a total of 1.49 lakh students registered for the examination.

In the Arts stream, a total of 52,492 students have registered including 19,987 girls. In the Commerce stream, there are a total of 39,427 students with about 14,525 girls candidates. The Science stream will have 57,381 students, almost evenly split between boys and girls.

For exam-2, of the total 301 exam centres, there are 17 exam centres with over 11,800 students expected to appear in Bengaluru North. About 22 centres are in Bengaluru South where over 14,400 students are anticipated while there are four in Bengaluru Rural, with 1,774 students.

Of the 1.49 lakh students, over 32,800 students are seeking improvement, while more than 27,000 are repeat students. Additionally, over 89,000 students who had not cleared the previous attempts have registered for the examination. Moreover, there are 139 privately registered students who completed 17 years ago lack the required 75% attendance.

Admission tickets for the exam can be obtained from the website https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in with an eleven-digit registration number. Those without registration numbers should contact their college principal to obtain the admission ticket.

Three-exam system

This year, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has introduced a three-exam system. Under this, students can appear for three exams, and the Board will assess them based on their best scores.