Karnataka: Koppal youth claims he was assaulted over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan in bar

KOPPAL: A youth from Gangavati has claimed that he was assaulted for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan in a bar. The incident reportedly happened in Gangavati on Tuesday night when Kumar Rathod raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan and a group of youth from another community assaulted him.

Rathod, who sustained minor injuries, was being treated at Gangavati taluk hospital. Police visited the place and examined the CCTV footage. Rathod said, “I was having a drink inside the bar when my friend Feroz Khan came and joined me. He asked me to put water in his glass and while doing so I chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to which he objected.

This led to a heated argument between us. I told him that it was Hanuman Jayanti. When I came out of the bar, around 25 youth from another community had gathered and they assaulted me and abused me in the name of my caste”.

Koppal SP Yashodha Vantagodi said, “Kumar Rathod has not given any written complaint and we have examined CCTV footage. We have not noticed any slogan being raised but we are also not denying that the incident took place. We are investigating the case from all angles. We will take action after the probe is completed.”