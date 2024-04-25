Karnataka: More than 2.5 crore to vote in Phase-3

BENGALURU: A total of 2,59,52,958 people will vote under Phase-3 of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7 in the 14 constituencies of north and central Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena on Wednesday said Chikkodi, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Viajaypura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga will vote on May 7.

These constituencies have a total of 1,29,83,406 male voters, 1,29,67,607 female and 1,945 third gender voters. A total of 3,43,966 voters have been listed as People with Disabilities (PwD) and 2,29,263 voters are aged above 85. There are also 6,90,929 first-time voters.

Meena said the number of female voters is more than male voters in Phase-3. The highest number of voters are in Gulbarga Parliamentary constituency at 20,98,202, while Uttara Kannada has the lowest at 16,41,156.

The total number of voters under both Phase-2 and Phase-3 are 5,47,72,300, who will cast their vote in 58,871 polling booths. The entire state has 2,74,11,505 male voters, 2,73,55,783 female and 5,012 third gender voters.

For the by-election to the Shorapur Assembly Constituency, there are a 2,83,148 voters. There are 6,714 first-time voters, 2,383 people are aged over 85 and 3,819 are people with disabilities.