No inducements, vote with own discretion: Girinath

BENGALURU: District Returning Officer and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath called upon all voters, including students, to create awareness on voting without any inducement.

At a voting awareness programme at Krupanidhi Group of Institutions near Gunjur, Mahadevapura, he said, “If you want to vote, but don’t know how to go ahead then the first task to do is to download the voter helpline software.

If you enter your voter ID card number into the software, you will get all the information. If your name is on the electoral roll, it would be wrong for you not to vote. Now, if you vote under any inducements, it will be a crime. You should vote with your discretion,” said Girinath.

He added that the election and police officers will actively monitor all areas to ensure that no untoward incidents take place during the polling.