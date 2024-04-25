Webcasting being done for two parliamentary constituencies of Bangalore Rural, Kodagu- Mysore

BENGALURU: Normally during elections, webcasting is done in select polling booths that are termed sensitive. But for the first time in this Lok Sabha elections, webcasting is being done for two parliamentary constituencies of Bangalore Rural and Kodagu- Mysore.

Karnataka CEO Manoj Kumar Meena on Wednesday said the state has 58,871 polling booths, of which 30,602 are under Phase-2 and 28,269 under Phase-3. Under Phase-2, webcasting is being done in 19,701 polling booths and 1,370 will be monitored through CCTVs.

This apart, webcasting will be done in all the booths in the two constituencies. This decision has been taken because of multiple factors, including an assessment done by election officials, on the demand of returning officers and on the request of the candidates. This is to ensure fair and transparent elections, he added.

Inputs from observers

Another election official said that inputs from election observers, who are appointed directly by the Election Commission of India, also play a role in deciding on webcasting. These observers also give their inputs to returning officers, who can then place the demand, he added.