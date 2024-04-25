What happened to BJP promises, CM Siddaramaiah asks voters

AFZALPUR(KALABURAGI DISTRICT): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said while the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto remained hallow, the Congress has always fulfilled its assurances made to voters.

At a massive election meeting in Afzalpur town on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah asked people what happened to the PM’s promises of giving Rs 15 lakh to every one by bringing back black money, providing 2 crore jobs every year and doubling the income of farmers? These promises have not even been realised even after ten years of rule by the BJP, he said.

“On the other hand, the Congress government in Karnataka has fulfilled its promise made during the last assembly elections of implementing the five guarantees on the very day of assuming power. The state government has reserved Rs 52,000 crore for the implementation of the guarantees this year. So far, lakhs of women have benefited from the Shakti scheme. Citizens are getting 200 units of power free under the Gruha Jyoti scheme. We have implemented the Yuva Shakti scheme and Anna Bhagya scheme,” the CM said. “The BJP has hijacked our guarantee schemes and named them as Modi guarantee,” he added.

The BJP leaders are saying that the Congress government will withdraw the guarantees after the Lok Sabha polls, Siddaramaiah said adding, “I am a follower of Basavanna and will not stop the guarantees given by our party.” The CM said AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has been serving as a public representative for the last five decades and has worked as the voice of this region in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. “Kharge and former chief minister late Dharam Singh played a major role in bringing Article 371(J) for Kalyana Karnataka. Then deputy prime minister LK Advani had declined to bring an amendment to Article 371. Later, Kharge brought pressure on then PM Manmohan Singh and successfully amended Article 371 for the region,” he said.

“See the works of Kharge, see the works of the Congress and the government and bless Congress candidate Radhakrishna Doddamani with your votes. Ask yourself whether (BJP candidate and sitting MP) Dr Umesh Jadhav has done anything for the people of Kalaburagi district, whether he raised his voice and brought any schemes to Kalaburagi. You vote for the candidate who works for you. Radhakrishna would certainly work for you,” Siddaramaiah told voters.