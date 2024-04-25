Women car owners want more women traffic cops: Survey

BENGALURU: About 83% of women car owners advocate for an increased presence of women traffic police personnel on roads, reveals a survey conducted by Park+, an app for car owners. Additionally, 81% of car owners, irrespective of gender, demand a friendlier traffic police force. Furthermore, a staggering 98% of car owners demand better road infrastructure from political contenders in 2024.

Park+ conducted a comprehensive survey aimed at gauging the expectations of car owners from political parties contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The survey included over 50,000 car owners from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

With more than 4.5 crore cars currently on roads, the demands of car owners for improved roads, amicable traffic police personnel, and enhanced traffic management stand as crucial election expectations.

The survey highlights several key findings regarding the expectations of car owners from authorities. It underscores that a significant majority, 98%, prioritise the enhancement of road infrastructure, indicating its paramount importance. Additionally, 81% of respondents advocate for a more approachable traffic police force, while 61% emphasise improving traffic management to address issues like road rage and dangerous driving. Moreover, a considerable 72% of car owners identify waterlogging as a major concern during the monsoon season, signaling the urgency for solutions to tackle this issue.

Bengaluru car owners outlined their top three demands, including stricter regulations to curb road rage incidents, illegal parking on roads, and improved traffic management, particularly during office hours, to alleviate congestion, and ensure smoother commuting experiences.

Amit Lakhotia, CEO and Founder of Park+ said, “The survey represents a proactive effort to comprehend the concerns and shortcomings experienced by car owners and strives to foster collaboration among all stakeholders to address these issues. It highlights the expectations of car owners from political parties vying for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”