2.88cr voters to decide 247 candidates’ fate in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Polling in 14 constituencies of south and coastal Karnataka in Phase-2 Lok Sabha 2024 elections will begin at 7am and end at 6pm on Friday.

However, given the weather conditions and heat wave alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, officials at the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said all those who enter the polling booth premises till 6pm will be allowed to vote beyond that time. To ensure smooth polling this time, keeping in mind previous incidents, the CEO’s office on Thursday announced that mobile phones will not be allowed inside the voting area. A tray will be kept on the table of the polling officer inside the booth, where voters will be asked to keep their phones before proceeding to the EVM.

According to the CEO’s office, 2,88,08,182 people are eligible to vote in Phase-2 elections in Karnataka. Of them, 1,44,17,530 are male, 1,43,87,585 female and 3,067 third gender voters. These voters will choose from 247 candidates (226 men and 21 women) in the 14 constituencies.

Chikkaballapura has the highest number of 29 candidates, followed by Bangalore Central (24) and Bangalore South (22). Dakshina Kannada constituency has the least number of 9 candidates.

Congress is contesting in 14 constituencies, BJP 11 and JDS three after its alliance with the saffron party.

30,602 booths in 14 constituencies...

The 14 constituencies are: Hassan, Mandya, Kolar, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mysore-Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South and Chikkaballapura.