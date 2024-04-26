Assistant presiding officer dies while on poll duty in Karnataka's Chitradurga

CHITRADURGA: Assistant Presiding Officer at Hottepanahalli Gollarahatti polling station in Challakere taluk, Chitradurga parliamentary constituency, Yashodamma (58) tragically passed away from a heart attack while on poll duty.

Assistant Returning Officer B Anand reported that Yashodamma experienced discomfort in the morning and was promptly taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Sector officials swiftly arrived at the scene to replace her. In the midst of this, the Chitradurga constituency recorded a 39.5 per cent turnout by 1 PM.