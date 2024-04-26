Benne dosa, filter coffee, chilled beer to boost voter turnout in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: From free Benne dosa, filter coffee, and ghee laddu to free beer for the first 50 customers, eateries in Bengaluru are all set to treat voters with tempting offers to increase voter turnout. Besides, cab aggregators also joined hands with Rapido, offering free rides to senior citizens and specially-abled voters across Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Mysuru.

PC Rao, president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) told TNIE, “The initiative seeks to boost voter turnout, particularly in Bengaluru, owing to a poor turnout of 54% previously. Moreover, multiple hotels under BBHA will offer complimentary beverages, sweets.”

Nisarga Grand Hotel on Nrupatunga Road will be serving benne dosa, ghee laddu, and juice to individuals who display their inked fingers as proof of voting. Speaking to TNIE, SP Krishnaraj, owner of the hotel said that they have been celebrating elections by offering complimentary food since 2018.

Food outlets and bakeries like Kamat Hosaruchi and Iyengar’s Oven Fresh are offering a 10% discount at Lulu and Orion Malls to the voters on election day. Meanwhile, darshinis including Cafe Udupi Ruchi will provide complimentary mocktails, while Malgudi Mylari Mane is offering free Mylari dosa and filter coffee.

Pubs and breweries are participating too, with Deck of Brews in Kadubeesanahalli offering complementary beer to the first 50 customers on April 27, whereas Social is providing a 20% discount on bills across their outlets. The offer remains valid for one week from the voting day. The transport aggregator apps have also joined in with BluSmart, an EV mobility app, under #SmartCitizen, which will also provide discounted rides to its customers. Passengers travelling within a 30-km radius of polling stations in Bengaluru will receive a one-time 50% discount on BluSmart rides to and from the polling station between 6am and 7pm.

Additionally, Wonderla amusement park near Bidadi, will offer a 15% discount on park tickets for April 26, 27, and 28.