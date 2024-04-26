BJP will emerge stronger in South, says Annamalai

SHIVAMOGGA: Tamil Nadu BJP president, K Annamalai, said on Thursday that the BJP will emerge stronger than before in South India when the results of the ongoing General Elections are declared on June 4.

Speaking to media persons here, Annamalai said that with a big contribution from Karnataka, followed by Telangana, the BJP would also open its account in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He said the NDA would also emerge victorious in Puducherry and Goa.

He said the BJP was at present in the third spot in Tamil Nadu, and it would certainly increase its vote share there. Annamalai also ruled out the Karnataka government’s guarantees having any impact on BJP’s prospects of winning.

“This is a national election. Guarantee schemes will have zero impact. The Congress, in desperation, has released the three-month pending amount for Gruhalakshmi, hoping to get support from women voters,” Annamalai said, adding that voters are more intelligent than the average politicians. “It is Modi’s election, and the party is working on national interests,” he said. Criticising the Congress’ chombu campaign in Karnataka, Annamalai said it was below the belt.”

On KS Eshwarappa contesting as a BJP rebel in Shivamogga, he said, “It is very unfortunate. I have great respect for him.”