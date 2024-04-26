BJP’s poll message stirs up row in Karnataka

MYSURU: In a startling revelation that has sparked widespread concern, the BJP in Mysuru stands accused of engaging in a significant electoral violation, casting a shadow on the upcoming polls. Several messages have been circulating on BJP WhatsApp groups and communities, hinting at potential voter intimidation tactics.

The messages, allegedly originating from a WhatsApp group named ‘King Yaduveer MP for Mysuru’ have made the shocked community apprehensive. One message, comprising six points (in Kannada) has been shared extensively, raising serious questions about the BJP’s approach to the electoral process.

The contentious message urges BJP workers stationed at every polling booth to ensure 100% vote share for the party. It also instructs party workers to persuade even those aligned with opposition parties, particularly Congress, to either vote for BJP or discourage them from casting their votes altogether.