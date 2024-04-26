BJP’s poll message stirs up row in Karnataka

MYSURU: In a startling revelation that has sparked widespread concern, the BJP in Mysuru stands accused of engaging in a significant electoral violation, casting a shadow on the upcoming polls. Several messages have been circulating on BJP WhatsApp groups and communities, hinting at potential voter intimidation tactics.
The messages, allegedly originating from a WhatsApp group named ‘King Yaduveer MP for Mysuru’ have made the shocked community apprehensive. One message, comprising six points (in Kannada) has been shared extensively, raising serious questions about the BJP’s approach to the electoral process.
The contentious message urges BJP workers stationed at every polling booth to ensure 100% vote share for the party. It also instructs party workers to persuade even those aligned with opposition parties, particularly Congress, to either vote for BJP or discourage them from casting their votes altogether.
This development has triggered concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and potential for coercive tactics to influence voter turnout. The widespread dissemination of such messages, especially through community WhatsApp groups comprising 35 associated groups, has heightened fears of possible intimidation during voting on April 26.
Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra told TNIE that it is wrong to intimidate or influence voters forcefully, and that it becomes a clear violation of electoral norms. He said an inquiry would be held and a cybercrime case would be filed.