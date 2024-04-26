EC officials hope for 72 per cent polling in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In the last 17 Lok Sabha elections, including those held when Karnataka was Mysore state, Karnataka never touched 70 per cent polling. Now, with 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state to polls on Friday, Election Commission officials are hoping that polling will reach 72 per cent.

This time, there are 58,834 polling stations in Karnataka. As per data available with TNIE, the 2019 polling percentage of 68.81 is the highest ever in Lok Sabha polls in the state. Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena told TNIE that they are hoping that voting touches 72 per cent this time.

Meena said officials had identified polling stations that witness low polling, compared to the constituency average. “Our officials, including revenue inspectors and others, visited these places and interacted with voters. They tried to understand why the number of voters is low, and found that there are no facilities or people have voter card issues and many others. Our officials have tried to rectify it, and we hope to get more people to cast their votes,” he said.