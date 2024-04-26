Illegal sand mining: Geologist attacked in Karnataka's Honnavar taluk

KARWAR: Senior geologist Asha MS, who was attacked by a group of people involved in illegal sand extraction, has written to the Uttara Kannada police requesting protection for the scientists of Geological Survey of India.

Asha had visited the Aaroli village in Honnavar taluk, on Wednesday, to raid an illegal sand mining site. However, she was stopped by a group of 12 locals, who abused her and issued a death threat.

The geologist returned to Honnavar and went straight to the police to register a complaint. The police lodged a complaint against Jagadish Naik, resident of Tumbolli, Honnavar, Manju Shetty and Muralidhar Shetty of Honnavar town, Naveen Naik, Mahesh Naik, Nagraj Mesta, Jackie Almeda, Subramanya Naik, Pradeep Naik, Shekar Gouda and Vishwanath.

In her complaint, Asha mentioned that following the repeated complaints of illeagal sand mining, she had been to Mudakini along with her colleagues to raid the spot.

“We found a load of sand and fresh tracks of the vehicles transporting the illegal sand. There were seven iron steps to load the sand, which we seized and left the place. The accused followed our vehicles, threw nails to puncture our vehicle, and verbally abused me. They warned me not to come again. If not, they would run me over and kill me,” said Asha in her complaint.

“Following my complaint, all the 12 persons have been arrested now. I have also requested the police to provide protection when we go out on field,” she told.

Uttara Kannada DC said, “I strongly condemn the attack on Asha. I will instruct the police to provide her protection.”