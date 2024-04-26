Karnataka: Foresters to ensure safety of voters in conflict zones

MADIKERI: With wildlife conflict at peak due to the water crisis across Kodagu, special teams of foresters will be deployed at wildlife-sensitive polling stations. Sensitive and highly sensitive wildlife zones have been identified even as foresters have been deployed to ensure safety of voters during the polling process.

Sources said the Chief Conservator of Forests has directed forest officers to deploy staff in wildlife sensitive areas.

Similarly, Madikeri DCF Bhaskar confirmed that staff have been deputed in 26 polling stations in Madikeri-Somwarpet range where conflict between humans and elephants are high. While a total of four polling stations in Kushalnagar taluk have been identified as a sensitive zone, five regions have been identified as highly sensitive zones.

Similarly, three regions across Madikeri, seven across Somwarpet, three in Shanivarsanthe and two areas in Bhagamandala have been marked as sensitive polling stations even as Kajuru and Yadavada ranges in Somwarpet taluk have been identified as highly sensitive polling booths. Bhaskar said rapid response team, range forest officers and forest guards have been deputed in these conflict areas.

In Virajpet taluk, polling stations across Siddapura, Heggala, Ammathi and Cheyyandane areas have been identified as conflict zones and foresters equipped with necessary weapons have been allotted.