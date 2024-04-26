Karnataka girl secures all-India female rank for JEE Mains

BENGALURU: Sanvi Jain from Karnataka has secured the all-India female rank for JEE Mains (Joint Entrance Examination) -2024. She secured AIR 34 to become the female topper while Shayna Sinha from Delhi secured the second rank. Both the candidates secured 100 NTA (National Testing Agency) score.

The entrance exam is conducted for admission into various undergraduate engineering programmes such as Bachelor of Engineering (B.E) and Bachelor’s of Technology (B.Tech). The results for the same were announced on Thursday.

This year a total of 56 candidates scored full scores. The top three rankers in Karnataka are Sanvi Jain (AIR 34), Sainavaneet Mukund (AIR 41) and Amogh Agrawal (AIR 47). All the toppers from the state scored 100 NTA score.

A total of 10,67,959 candidates took the exam and 2,50,284 of them are eligible for JEE (Advanced), the entrance exam required for admission to the colleges of Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) in the country.The exams were conducted in over 500 centres across the country in 291 cities and 21 cities outside India.

Students from ALLEN South India– a coaching institute made a mark in the JEE Main results released on Thursday. Sainavaneet Mukund who secured AIR 41, Shawn Thomas Koshy who secured AIR 100 and M Balakumaran who become Puducherry UT toppers, received coaching from the institute. 16 candidates also secured a position in the top 500 rankings; 35 in top 1, 000 and 80 in top 2,000. According to a release by the institute, a total of 1,867 students from ALLEN South India qualified for JEE Advanced 2024.