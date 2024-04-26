Karnataka Milk Federation breaks own sales record, thanks to scorching heat

BENGALURU: The soaring temperatures have helped Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) with its Nandini brand break its own records by selling 16.5 lakh litres of curd and 51 lakh litres of milk in single-day sales. Not just the staple products, but ice creams have also seen an uptick in sales with a 40% increase from last year, the highest ever for KMF.

MK Jagadish, Managing Director of KMF, told TNIE that heat is one of the reasons, while during April — particularly between April 9 and 15 — festivals such as Ugadi, Ram Navami and Eid-ul-Fitr came one after the other. “This time, we have made improvements in the curd culture and are seeing that curd packets are flying off the shelf immediately. Usually, the cooperative supplies products twice a day. But given the demand in some areas, products have been supplied thrice,” Jagadish said.

KMF has made several supply-chain improvements given the increasing temperatures and ramped up the functioning and maintenance of cold storages in the state, he said.