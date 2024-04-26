Maximum punishment will be sought for killer, CM Siddaramaiah assures Neha’s family

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Hubballi that the murder of Neha Hiremath is an unfortunate one and probe is being done from all the angles. “I have informed the CID team to look into the demand made by Neha’s parents to know if there are more people involved in the murder conspiracy,” he said.

Addressing the media after meeting Neha’s parents on Thursday evening, the CM said that he has not come to visit them to indulge in politics but has come to console the grieving family. “The government stands with the family and will provide all necessary assistance and security if required,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said that the police have arrested the murder accused and the CID has already begun inquiry. “I have assured the family that the maximum punishment will be given to the accused,” he said.

Meanwhile, Neha’s father, Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress corporator, thanked the government for taking steps for the speedy trial of the murder case. “I have been assured capital punishment for my daughter’s killer. Life for a life and I will wait for the day when the murder accused is hanged. I have also apologised to the CM and other leaders over my harsh reaction on the day of Neha’s murder,” he said.