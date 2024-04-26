No Modi wave, only guarantees count, says CM Siddaramaiah

SHIGGOAN/HAVERI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday hit out at the BJP government and leaders of the state. He said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi should be ashamed as he had done nothing for his constituency or the state. All BJP MPs in the state are afraid to speak to PM Narendra Modi, and demand our share, he taunted.

Siddaramaiah was addressing the Prajadhwani-2 in Shiggoan taluk of Haveri district. He alleged that the BJP-JDS alliance is an illicit one, and leaders of both parties have spoken against each other, but the fear of being defeated by Congress has driven them to join hands.

The Modi government is doing injustice to the state, which is haunted by drought. The Central team also submitted its report but relief funds have not yet reached the state, he said.

“I met PM Modi and asked for relief, he promised me but did nothing. Voters have learnt their lessons and now it is payback time. There is no loan waiver for the poor and farmers, the Modi government is only helping industrialists,” he added. The Congress has announced Rs 1 lakh for each woman every year, and will continue its existing schemes too, Siddaramaiah said. “There is no Modi wave in the nation,” he declared.

Claiming that Union minister Pralhad Joshi had ruined his life and kept him away from his constituency, Dharwad MLA Vinay Kulkarni it was time to teach him a lesson. He called on Lingayats and other communities to unite and defeat Joshi, as he has done nothing other than use investigation agencies for his own development.

District minister Santosh Lad alleged that the BJP believes in divide and rule. “The BJP will now chant Pakistan, Muslim, Ram to divide people...”