PM is scared, may even shed tears on stage: Rahul Gandhi's fresh salvo at Modi

VIJAYAPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his attack on the grand old party, saying he is scared and may even shed tears on the stage.

“You have heard the Prime Minister's speeches. He is scared. It's possible that he may shed tears on stage,” Gandhi said, addressing a public gathering in this district headquarters town in the party-governed state.

Modi has targeted the Congress on a variety of issues in recent campaign rallies, including "mangalsutra," "redistribution of wealth," and "inheritance tax" charges.

The former Congress chief accused Modi of 'diverting public attention' through various means.

“Modi tries to divert your attention. Sometimes he talks about China and Pakistan, and sometimes he will make you beat plates and ask you to switch on the torch light of your mobile phones,” Gandhi said.