Rahul to campaign in Karnataka's Vijayapura on April 26

VIJAYAPURA: Former Congress president and MP, Rahul Gandhi, will campaign for party’s Vijayapura candidate Raju Algur on April 26. The event will be held on the new BLDE College premises on Solapur Road on the outskirts of Vijayapura.

Rahul will be the first national level leader of any party to visit the district to campaign this elections. He is expected to be joined by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala and other prominent leaders.

While the Congress has succeeded in bringing their national leader for the campaign, the BJP is yet to bring any of their national level leaders. Though PM Narendra Modi will be arriving in Bagalkot on April 28, but so far, there is no information about him coming to Vijayapura.

In the last 11 years, this will be the fourth visit of Rahul to the district. He had come to the city to campaign for the 2013 Assembly polls. He had also participated in a mega women’s convention held at Tikota taluk in 2018. Rahul’s last visit to the district was in April 2023 when he had come to participate in a roadshow to campaign for the Assembly elections. Rahul will address a large gathering after arriving in a chopper from Kalaburagi at around 1 pm. Sources in the district Congress unit said party leaders, mainly six MLAs, have also been given the responsibility of mobilising crowd for the event.