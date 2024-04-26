Relief for Dy CM DK Shivakumar in flats case; mind language, says Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: In a relief to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed police not to precipitate the complaint registered against him for allegedly inducing, indirectly threatening and blackmailing voters of a residential complex in the city during a campaign in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly segment, which comes under Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, from where his brother DK Suresh is contesting.

Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the interim order after hearing the petition filed by Shivakumar, questioning the complaint filed against him by the Flying Squad Officer of the Election Commission of India. The court said the interim order will be in force till the next date of hearing.

Orally asking the advocate to advise Shivakumar on the use of language during the campaign, the court observed that language, in terms of quality, content and presentation, has fallen low during election campaigns nowadays, and it is not sure whether it can go still lower.

In the petition, Shivakumar denied allegations made against him in the case registered by RMC Yard police, on the direction of the magistrate designated to try criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs.